Care staff accused of drunkenly taking residents to a strip show have trial delayed

THREE care home workers accused of drunkenly taking residents to a strip show have had their trial delayed.

Caitlin Gibb, 20, Shannon Briggs, 23, and Samantha Brunton, 34, are accused of taking two residents from the Linlathen Neurological Centre on Arbroath Road to the show at Baxters function suite, Raglan Street, in December 2018.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the trio failed to have their case dropped on the day they were due to stand trial.

The Crown Office admitted it had failed to bring the only living complainer to court and that prosecutors were unaware the care home had closed in December last year.

Sheriff James McDonald criticised Police Scotland’s handling of the investigation.

Gibb, of Speckled Wood Court, Briggs, of Finlarig Place, and Brunton, of Balunie Avenue, are alleged to have neglected or ill-treated Sandra McGowan, now deceased, and the other resident by taking them to the show under the influence of alcohol.

They allegedly allowed the two patients to consume alcohol and allowed a naked, male entertainer to sit on a woman’s knee while she was in a wheelchair.

Before fixing a new trial for January, Sheriff McDonald said: “In any view there has been a significant deficiency in the investigation of these charges.

“It is a highly unsatisfactory situation.”