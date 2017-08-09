Twenty care jobs are to be created throughout Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy, Comrie, Crieff, Kinross, Crook of Devon, Milnathort and Scotlandwell.

Linda Adams, manager for Mears Care at Home, confirmed 20 jobs would be created following the firm securing new contracts from Perth and Kinross and Fife councils to provide at-home services.

She said the posts would provide essential services for those living in their own homes with chronic conditions, the frail elderly and those with acute illness who need daily support for independent living.

“We would like to recruit people with experience in care at home, but if people are changing career, Mears offers opportunities for career progression, with training for SVQs in care,” she added.