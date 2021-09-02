Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Care home worker’s public sex act near Fife Amazon depot caused by ‘Covid-19 stress’

By Kirsty McIntosh
September 2, 2021, 7:00 am
Neil Cowan was twice caught near the Amazon depot.
A care home worker caught pleasuring himself in public claimed he was relieving stress caused by working through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neil Cowan was caught on camera twice carrying out solo sex acts near Dunfermline’s Amazon warehouse in the early hours of the morning.

The town’s sheriff court heard Cowan’s place of work had lost several residents in the health crisis.

Solicitor Ian Beatson, defending, said: “He was working in a care home that was affected by Covid.

“Just prior to this incident a resident he had been very close to passed away and this seems to have had an effect on him.”

He said Cowan, of Cocklaw Street, Kelty, considered such acts to be “relief” in “times of stress”.

He said: “He uses sex as some relief from his problems.”

‘Deliberately planned’

However, Sheriff Kevin Veal considered the act to be a premeditated one.

He said: “He’s gone there deliberately in the early hours of the morning when he knew there would be people about.

“It was almost deliberately planned and not done on the spur of the moment.

“That’s what troubles me.”

Cowan was placed on a supervision order for three years, with conditions including taking part in a sex offenders’ rehabilitation scheme and only staying in accommodation approved by his supervising officer.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

Loose trousers claim

The court had previously heard how the 33-year-old claimed to police his trousers were loose and had fallen down.

He was spotted on two separate occasions – the first time by a delivery driver at 2.20am on June 16 and just four days later by a man leaving the Amazon Warehouse on Sandpiper Drive at 3.30am.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said the dairy driver was taking milk to a nearby Starbucks when he spotted Cowan.

“He was naked from the waist down but did not appear to be intoxicated.

“As (the driver) drove past, it became clear to him that the accused was masturbating.

“He did not make eye contact with the accused but the accused was aware of the lorry and continued.

The “shocked and disgusted” driver called police.

The Amazon depot in Dunfermline

Four days later an Amazon nightshift worker was leaving the complex and spotted Cowan.

Ms Yousaf said: “The accused had his trousers partly down, exposing his buttocks and masturbating.

“He drove past and went round a roundabout and returned and saw the accused was still doing the act.

“He was able to take mobile phone footage of the incident.”

The court heard the accused was traced by police on June 21.

“When charged he replied: ‘My trousers are loose fitting and they may have fallen down. I’m sorry’.”