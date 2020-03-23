Dundee care worker told OAP with dementia to remove clothes, then caused head injury

A care home worker who forced an OAP to remove her clothes and manhandled her and caused her to injure her head as been sanctioned by an industry watchdog.

N’gatta Theni Yao was handed a 36-month warning by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after it was determined her fitness to practice had been impaired while working at Lochleven Care Home, which specialises in the needs of those diagnosed with dementia.

A report published by the SSSC outlined that whilst employed at the Broughty Ferry care home in October 2017, Theni Yao had “forcibly removed” a resident’s clothes while “pushing and pulling her”.

This caused the patient to bang her head at the bottom of the bed.

The SSSC also found that the resident, who is referred to as “AA” throughout the report, was lifted by Theni Yao after she “held one of her hands” under the resident’s shoulder blades and another “under her thighs” before swinging her around.

The care home worker then proceeded to restrain the patient by “holding her knees to her chest whilst she was lying on the bed” as well as telling her “you better keep your pad on or I will be back”.

It was determined by SSSC that the care worker’s actions “likely caused emotional and/or psychological harm to the service user in question” and that it fell “below the standard of conduct expected of social service workers”.

However, in outlining the factors in the care worker’s favour, SSSC’s report also highlighted that Theni Yao had no previous history with the governing body and that she had also shown “some regret into her behaviour”.

It was also determined that the incident had taken place more than two years ago and that “there had been no instances of misconduct since”.

Furthermore, it was also outlined that she had cooperated with the SSSC to a “limited extent”.

In reprimanding the support worker, the governing body outlined that her behaviour “represents a breach of trust” placed in her by the employer, the service users and their families.

A 36-month warning was subsequently imposed on Theni Yao’s record. She is also required to submit a “written reflective account” that addresses her “attitude and behaviours” to SSSC within three months of the warning being imposed.

She subsequently admitted that her fitness to practice was impaired last month, and accepted the warning and condition which was imposed by the social services council.

The care home, which is run by the firm Thistle Healthcare, has been approached for comment.