Care home worker in Dundee dies after contracting coronavirus

A care home worker in Dundee has died after contracting coronavirus.

Hudson Senior Living, which operates Pitkerro Care Centre on Pitkerro Road, confirmed last week that eight members of staff and six residents had all tested positive for the disease.

One staff member who began self-isolating on April 4 was later taken to Ninewells and died over the Easter weekend.

Jennifer Wishart, Scotland regional manager for Hudson Healthcare said: “The entire Pitkerro Care Centre family were devastated by the passing of one of our staff members over the bank holiday weekend.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time, and we are providing support to the family where possible.”

A Care Inspectorate spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the tragic death of a staff member at this care home as a result of suspected Covid-19.

“All of Scotland’s social care sector is working under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Care Inspectorate is doing all it can to support them.”

It comes after it was revealed a quarter of deaths involving Covid-19 in Scotland have been in care homes. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said all residents showing symptoms of the disease will now be tested.