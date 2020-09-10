Carnoustie family hit out out at fees of more than £1,000 to change Covid-19 hit holiday

A Tayside care home manager has hit out after being charged over £1,000 to change her Covid-hit holiday plans.

Laurie Easom and her family from Carnoustie were due to soak up the sun in Gran Canaria at the end of this month, after booking the Jet2 holiday through Ramsay World Travel Dundee at the beginning of the year.

However, after Spain was added to the UK quarantine list, Laurie changed to Greece instead and added an extra person onto the booking.

But when Greece was also added to the quarantine list she asked for the holiday to be postponed completely until next year.

She also requested the extra person be taken off the booking, as they had been made redundant due to lockdown.

Now she is being asked to shell out £1054, which includes a £235 admin fee.

Laurie said: “I am just flabbergasted.

“I don’t understand how they can ask for £819 to remove someone from the booking when the original cost of adding them to the booking was only £700.

“The companies are still getting the same amount of money from me – they are actually getting more because I originally paid £2,800 and the new holiday is actually £2,835 with one less person.

“With my job there is no way I can self-isolate on my return, but I also can’t put residents at risk because the care home has been Covid-free throughout the pandemic.

“There are going to be numerous people in the care industry in the same position.”

Laurie asked Jet2 when she was told to stump up the money if the company offered any discounts for key workers during the pandemic.

She said: “I was told no, there was nothing else they could do for me.

“It feels like I don’t have a leg to stand on but I don’t have another £1,000 to make this new booking.

“The holiday next year is for the same date, to the same hotel, with the same airport, it would take two minutes for them to change those details.

“On the advice I was given I paid my holiday up in full, which was stupid.

“But I have vulnerable residents who I can’t put at risk by returning to work without quarantining.”

A spokesman for Jet2 said: “We are planning to operate our programme to Crete on the date that Ms Easom is travelling, so the booking is subject to our normal terms and conditions.

“Ms Easom’s previous amendments and cancellations have been processed in line with our terms and conditions, which we make clear.

“Where customers have been affected by any programme changes as a result of the pandemic, we have been repeatedly recognised by independent travel agents, consumer organisations and customers for how we have handled this, and we continue to deliver that same level of service.”

The Tele also approached Ramsay World Travel for a response.