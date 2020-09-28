Care home is over the moon with Chinese takeaway kindness

Staff at a Broughty Ferry care home were delighted after a local restaurant donated tasty meals and some essential face masks.

Yuefei Lu from The Manchurian has donated 30 Chinese takeaways, mooncakes and a box of face masks to Ferry House on two separate occasions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee-Anne Wilkinson, a senior care assistant at the home, said not only has the donation lifted morale, but has gone a long way too.

© Courtesy Lee-Anne Wilkinson

She said: “One of our staff members, Mary, is part of the Chinese community here in Dundee and her friend owns The Manchurian restaurant. At the start of the pandemic they donated food to us and hundreds of masks.

“This week the restaurant went and did the exact same, so we were given 30 meals, a box of face masks and some mooncakes, which are a traditional Chinese dessert.

© Courtesy Lee-Anne Wilkinson

“We are just a small charity home so whatever money goes in covers the cost of the care needs and there is no profit so we are constantly fundraising all the time.

“There are 16 residents here so they all got a meal and the rest went to the staff on shift, but there was that much they were able to take some home for their families too.

“A lot of the residents said when they were at home they would often have a Chinese meal so it was a nice change for them.

“A couple of boxes of face masks goes a long way too because the cost of PPE just now is sky high.

© Courtesy Lee-Anne Wilkinson

“A box of 100 gloves used to cost £3.50 and is now £15, and because we are a charity none of that is provided for us.

“And it really lifted staff morale as well and showed we are being appreciated for what we are doing.”

© Courtesy Lee-Anne Wilkinson

Lee-Anne said staff and residents have found lockdown a stressful time, but said the residents have done exceptionally well at coping.

She continued: “There has been a mixture of anxieties about bringing the virus in or taking it home with us.

“But we have been lucky – we have had no cases of coronavirus, but you are still anxious about possibly bringing it in.

“It has been very stressful for the residents and it really has taken its toll on them but they have done so well.

“We try to keep them in contact with their family with Facetime, garden visits and over-the-wall visits but we constantly had to make sure the correct safety measures were in place.

“They have just started getting visitors back this week but they only get one half hour a week.”