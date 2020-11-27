Broughty Ferry care home hoping for donations to create ‘Christmas in Wonderland’ experience for residents

A care home in Broughty Ferry is appealing for outdoor Christmas decoration donations to help give their residents a magical festive experience.

Wellbeing coordinators at Balcarres Care Home, Alison Bowman and Carol Whyte, are issuing an appeal to members of the public for help to transform the large grounds of the home.

Infection control restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in them being unable to decorate the care home inside.

Alison explained that the care home has a big garden area which they would be looking to decorate, along with the driveway and trees, so that residents can see the lights from their room windows.

Residents would also be able to go out for walks round the gardens with staff members to see the decorations.

She added that they would also like to do a Christmas light switch on.

Care home manager, Lynn McLean, said: “We’ve got such big land, we would love to create a Christmas in Wonderland.

“We could take them outside in the garden and they could go and have a walk around it.”

Team members at the care home, which has remained Covid-free throughout the outbreak, have been busy putting on socially distanced events to keep the residents entertained during the pandemic, including building them a cinema.

Anyone who is able to donate outdoor decorations can contact the care home on 01382 739441 to organise drop off or collection.

Donations can also be dropped off in the home’s vestibule.