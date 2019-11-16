Care centre in Broughty Ferry to close doors for final time on December 14

A specialist unit for people with brain injuries will close its doors in a month.

Residents staying at the Linlathen Neurological Care Centre in Broughty Ferry will be moved elsewhere in Scotland when the facility closes on December 14.

Operator Living Ambitions – part of the Lifeways Group of care companies – confirmed the date.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Our plan is that everyone who lives at the Linlathen centre will have been found a new home by December 14.

“We are working closely with Dundee City Council, other local authorities and the families and carers of the people who live at Linlathen, to find a new home that will meet their needs.

“A number of staff have already been offered alternative posts and we are confident that everyone who works at Linlathen will be offered work either within the Lifeways Group or with other local care providers.”

© DC Thomson

The closure of the centre, which supports people with brain injuries and complex neurological conditions, was first reported in the Tele at the end of October.

It had been the home of the only dedicated unit for patients with Huntington’s disease in Scotland.

Staff had suspected an imminent closure after plans to refurbish the centre never came to pass, following a critical report of the environment by the Care Inspectorate.

The plan to close the unit has been roundly condemned, with the Scottish Huntington’s Association – a key supporter of the centre – expressing disappointment at not having been notified of the imminent closure plans.

Ferry administration councillor Kevin Cordell has called on Living Ambitions to ensure the transition to new care arrangements is handled sensitively.

He said: “This is the only Huntington’s service so it is vitally important that assessments are carried out on an individual basis to determine the support required.”