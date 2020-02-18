Care assistant suspended amid claims she ‘dragged’ boy with additional needs across floor and left him with carpet burns

A primary school worker has reportedly been suspended after she was accused of manhandling a young boy with additional needs.

The mum has shown pictures to the Tele, which appear to show carpet burns on the eight-year-old’s back, which she alleges were caused by a learning and care assistant dragging the boy along the floor by his ankles.

A well-placed source has confirmed that the assistant has since been suspended from her post and is now the subject of an internal investigation.

The mum, who asked not to be named, claimed it was not the first time her child, who has additional needs, had been injured while being physically restrained.

She said her son’s additional needs, which relate to the autism spectrum, did mean that his behaviour could be challenging.

“The school’s way of dealing with this is by locking him alone in a class room that they call the ‘calm room’ until he settles down,” she said.

“He is left in there alone, although a teacher does stand outside the door.

“One day my son came home with these terrible marks on his back.

“When I asked him what had happened he told me that he had been in the calm room when the assistant came in, grabbed his ankles and dragged him along the carpet.”

She said that she had reported the matter to Dundee City Council but was concerned the probe would find in the school worker’s favour.

The mum said: “My child has been traumatised by this incident. He isn’t sleeping and he has told me he ‘doesn’t want to be here anymore because he is so upset by this incident’.”

“I am disgusted by what has happened. I am appalled at the treatment of my son and I feel very badly let down by the education authorities.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council does not comment on individual personnel issues.”