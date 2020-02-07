Hundreds of pounds raised for ‘life-saving’ winter packs for vulnerable Tayside people

A fundraising campaign set up by Hillcrest Futures has raised £771 to help keep vulnerable people in Dundee and Perth warm and safe during the winter months.

The online campaign, launched in December, urged people and companies to ditch Christmas cards and instead use their money for a more charitable cause.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman said: “The funds have been used to put together potentially life-saving winter wellbeing packs for people accessing the charity’s drug and alcohol service in Tayside.

“Each pack contains a range of items such as a thermal hat, scarf, gloves, socks, lip balm, hand sanitiser, hand warmer, emergency blanket and toothbrush.”