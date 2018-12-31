Cardiff join Swansea, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs in chase for Dundee’s Glen Kamara

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara could be on his way to Wales after Cardiff City joined rivals Swansea City in the race to sign the Finland international.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock confirmed he’s been looking at the former Arsenal kid with a view to bringing Kamara in this month, though he can buy snapped up on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires.

Regarding Kamara, Warnock said: “I have always looked at Scottish football and he is a good player.

“He has had an up and down start to his career but he is one of a number of Scottish lads we have looked at.”

Dundee’s Player of the Year last season, Kamara has been linked with a move away throughout his time at Dens Park with Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs all credited with interest and the Tele revealing last month Swansea were eyeing a January swoop.

Kamara penned a two-year deal when signing on a free transfer 18 months ago and has become a regular international for Finland during that time.