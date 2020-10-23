A community-funded measure to curb speeding has been vandalised just days after it was installed.

Cardboard police officers armed with speed cameras have popped up across Dundee and further afield to encourage motorists to slow down.

However, there is anger in Broughty Ferry after a “pop-up Jeane”, which was located on Monifieth Road, was ripped in two.

Fiona Lund of Broughty Ferry Community Council said local residents had recently expressed serious concern about speeding traffic on several of the area’s roads, including Monifieth Road,

Fiona said: “We decided to try to do something to ease the situation and applied for a community funding grant to enable us to buy the fake speed police officer.

“She cost over £200 and we were delighted to take delivery of her and put her in her first position on Tuesday.

“I was about to post photographs of her on our Facebook page to let locals know and to ask them for their suggestions where she could be moved to to get the most out of her.”

Fiona said: “These fake speed police officers are very effective and already we are aware that traffic on Monifieth Road was slowing down because of her presence.

“It’s so disappointing that she has only been there a couple of days and someone thought it was a good idea to vandalise her and break her in two.

“This has definitely been a deliberate act because it is not easy to break her into the two parts that she came in, it takes a fair amount of force to pull her apart.

“We will be able to repair her and we have plans to move her to another location in another two or three days.

“We hope that she will be left alone to do her job effectively without further damage of this sort happening.”

Local councillor Craig Duncan said: “This cost several hundred pounds and this was a joint venture between the police and Broughty Ferry Community Council.

“If it has indeed been vandalised it is a disgrace and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.”

“There is no doubt from my general knowledge and personal observations of this one in particular that they do have the desired effect of causing motorists to slow down and adhere to the speed limit.

“In recent months and years there have been several accidents on this straight stretch of road which is not difficult to drive but does seem to attract speeders and I have many times raised the issue with police and Dundee City Council.”

Police have been approached for comment.