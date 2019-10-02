Caravan with ‘distinctive scrape’ on its side stolen from field near Carnoustie

Police are appealing for information after a caravan was stolen from a field near Carnoustie.

The theft is believed to have taken place some time between 8pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

The caravan is a Coachman Amera Festival single-axle caravan.

It is cream in colour and has a distinctive scrape along the whole of the right hand side with six-inch marks on the rear caused by a minor collision.

It was secured with a steel hitch lock in the field near Easthaven, which is adjacent to the main railway line and is situated off Arbroath Road.

Marks on the ground appear to show that the caravan was dragged out of the field.

Police have said that there is nothing to suggest that the theft is directly linked to a similar theft in the Kinross area that resulted in an appeal for information yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.