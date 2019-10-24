Caravan in ruins after going up in flames on Dundee road with gas canisters inside

A caravan went up in flames on a Dundee street with gas canisters inside of it.
Firefighters were called to Happyhillock Road after receiving reports of the blaze at about 8pm on Wednesday.
The street was cordoned off as two appliances from the Kingsway battled the flames.
Bus services had to be diverted around the cordon.
A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “There was a caravan on fire with two butane gas canisters inside. We had a thermal imaging camera in use and a jet.”
A police spokesman said: “Police were called to assist the Fire Service following the report of a fire at Happyhillock Road around 8pm on Wednesday, October 23 2019.
“The road remained closed for a period of time to allow the Fire Service to contain the incident.”
Xplore Dundee posted: “Due to the presence of fire services on Happyhillock Road, two buses on services 17/17e were temporarily unable to move past a cordon.
“Buses are now back on the move, but some residual delays may remain this evening.”