Caravan fire causes ‘huge black plume’ of smoke in Dundee

A caravan was completely destroyed by fire in Dundee last night.

Emergency services were called to tackle the blaze which broke out in the caravan behind Struan’s Garage just off Forfar Road.

A huge plume of thick black smoke hung over that area of the city after the fire broke out just before 8pm.

Despite the efforts of fire crews, the blaze completely destroyed the caravan.

No one was in the caravan at the time and there were no casualties.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call to a caravan fire.

“We fought the blaze for about 20 minutes but the caravan could not be saved.”

A witness said: “The blaze caused a massive plume of thick black smoke to hang over the area.

“The fire broke out in the caravan which was on its own in a fenced-off area of grass.

“I could see the fencing was damaged, as if someone had tampered with it in a bid to get in.”