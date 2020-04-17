Car wreck spotted in Angus field after vehicle came off A92

A badly-damaged car has been taped off by the police after coming off a busy country road.

The blue Peugeot vehicle was spotted by passers by in a field near Birkhill Farm by the side of the A92, which runs from Inverkeilor towards Arbroath.

One eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, saw the wreck as he drove past.

He said: “It is along Montrose Road at the field near the Birkhill Farm.

“I have no idea what happened but it appears that it was travelling along the road towards Arbroath.

“It looks like it could have been travelling at some speed and lost control as there are tyre marks on the road.

Pictures taken of the vehicle show the front has been badly damaged in the crash, with all four passenger doors swung open and the bumper hanging loose from the car.

The windscreen also appears to have sustained significant damage, as well as the rear window which appears to have no glass left.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries sustained as a result of the crash or when it occurred.

Police have been approached for comment.