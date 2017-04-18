‘Car viewers’ rob couple at knifepoint of BMW they had advertised to sell online

A couple was yesterday robbed of their car by a man who claimed to be interested in buying it.

The couple had recently advertised their black 1 series BMW on a number of online classified and marketplace websites.

Yesterday afternoon, they received a response and had arranged to meet a man with a view towards selling the vehicle.

At around 2.50pm, the 58 year-old man and 54 year-old woman were threatened at knifepoint on the driveway of their home address in Glasgow Road, Paisley.

After first meeting the man outside their home address, the owners and the man embarked on a test drive around the local area.

Upon arriving back at the home address, a second man appeared, presented a knife and threatened the couple.

He then joined the man who had been test driving the vehicle and they both made off in the direction of Hawkhead Road.

The couple were uninjured but left in a state of shock following the incident.

They immediately contacted the police.

The first suspect is described as a white Scottish man, between the ages of 20 and 25, around 5ft8”, with a slim build and short dark hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a luminous green hooded top, navy blue trousers and trainers which are described as nylon.

The second suspect is described as a white Scottish man, between the ages of 20 and 25, around 5ft8” or 5ft9”, with fair hair which is shaven at the sides and longer on the top.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey bomber jacket with the jacket zipped up and was wearing dark jeans.

Detective Constable Jamie Howarth, Paisley CID, is leading the investigation.

He said today: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries in order to trace the men responsible for this robbery.

“We have been working to capture available CCTV and have been speaking to a number of local residents in the area.

“The registration number of the vehicle is NJ12 NUC.

“We are still working to trace and recover the vehicle and I would ask anyone who encounters a black BMW 1 series with this registration to contact police.

“This was a despicable robbery, which took advantage of the fact that the couple were attempting to sell their vehicle online.

“The owners were engaging with the suspects in good faith who have then twisted this against them.

“They were taken entirely unaware and no amount of vigilance on the part of the sellers could have prevented this callous robbery.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no suggestion that a series of crimes of the same nature has occurred.

“It is important that the public have confidence when engaging in private sales which is why we must trace the men responsible.

“We are seeking the assistance of the public to help reunite the owners with their stolen car and to ensure these men are held to account.

“You may have witnessed this car leaving Glasgow Road yesterday or encountered the vehicle since then. Please contact us with any information that you have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paisley CID via 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in complete confidence.