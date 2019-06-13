Car veers off Kingsway and knocks over metal railings in Dundee crash

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service are in attendance after a car accident on the Kingsway.

A car has come off the road and is resting on metal fencing at the side of the road, between Pitkerro Road and Forfar Road.

It is understood there are no injuries, but an ambulance, which was passing the accident, has stopped to assist police.

One eyewitness said: “I was driving past at the time and saw the car had come completely off the road and into the bushes.

“It was completely at the edge of the grass verge beside the bushes. There didn’t seem like any tyre marks on the grass.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There has been a two-car collision on the Kingsway, between Pitkerro Road and Forfar Road.

“The accident appears to be quite minor, but one car has gone into metal fencing and appears to be sitting on top of it.

“There are no injuries reported at this stage.”