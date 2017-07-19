Internet connections have been left on the blink in a Dundee street after a car crashed into an phone line exchange unit.

The smash happened in the early hours of this morning on Sandeman Street at the near the junction with Provost Road.

The exchange unit, which was positioned next to a wall, has been left on the ground with bare phone cables exposed.

A red car bumper has been left at the scene.

It’s understood the occupants of the vehicle are still being sought by police. Officers remain on the scene.

Dundee FC are amongst those affected by the outtage.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Due to a car accident at the Provost Road and Sandeman Street junction the club is without internet and email services. This means we cannot take any card payments until service has returned.

“Openreach is currently working on the problem at the exchange unit which has been badly damaged. We are unable to provide a timescale for the problem being rectified.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.