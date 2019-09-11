Car stolen from outside property in Perthshire

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Perthshire.

The vehicle, a grey Skoda Fabia, was taken from outside a property in Castle Brae, Ruthvenfield near Perth sometime between 6pm on Sunday and 5am on Monday.

It was carrying the registration SG13 XZH when it was taken.

A statement released by police said: “We would like to hear from anyone in the area who has private CCTV, or from anyone who was driving in the area between these times and has a dash-cam which may have picked up a sighting of the car.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”