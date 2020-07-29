Car stolen from Angus farm before being dumped without its number plate

Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a farm at Lintrathen near Kirriemuir.

The vehicle, a red VW Golf, registration GP56 DBU, was taken some time between 1pm on Friday July 25 and 8am on July 26.

It was found without its front number plate near Angus Biofuels at Padanaram, Forfar, shortly before 9am.

Anyone who saw this car on the road between those times, or who has dashcam footage or any other relevant information, is asked to contact police on 101.