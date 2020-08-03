Car stolen from address in Carnoustie is spotted in Dundee, as police appeal for information

Police in Tayside are appealing for information after a car was stolen from an address in Carnoustie.

The black Audi Q2 was taken some time between 11pm on Sunday August 2 and 3am on Monday August 3.

Have you seen a black Audi Q2 registration ST18 RVW. It was stolen from #Carnoustie btwn 11pm on Sun 2 Aug & 3am on Mon 3 Aug. It has been seen in #Dundee today. Call 101 quoting 0576 of 3 Aug if you see the car. pic.twitter.com/Hig893tUys — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) August 3, 2020

A police spokesman said the car had been seen in Dundee today, Monday August 3.

Anyone with information should Call 101 quoting reference number 0576 of August 3 if they see the car or know of its whereabouts.