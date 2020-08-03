Monday, August 3rd 2020 Show Links

Car stolen from address in Carnoustie is spotted in Dundee, as police appeal for information

by Steven Rae
August 3, 2020, 4:44 pm
Post Thumbnail

Police in Tayside are appealing for information after a car was stolen from an address in Carnoustie.

The black Audi Q2 was taken some time between 11pm on Sunday August 2 and 3am on Monday August 3.

A police spokesman said the car had been seen in Dundee today, Monday August 3.

Anyone with information should Call 101 quoting reference number 0576 of August 3 if they see the car or know of its whereabouts.

Police appeal for information after car stolen from Downfield area of Dundee