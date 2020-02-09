Car parking solution slips into gear in Dundee’s West End following row over charges

Residents of a city suburb are hopeful there could be a resolution to a long-running parking row.

The council recently introduced parking fees at a number of car parks in the West End, at Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street (North), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (North).

Overnight, weekend and up to two hours of parking will be free, with two to four hours costing £1 and four to eight hours £2.

However the decision has proved controversial because the sites are currently used by residents, who may now have to shell out to leave their vehicles.

Plans to introduce a parking priority scheme for car drivers in the West End have failed to get off the ground despite being approved two years ago.

There is fresh hope for the city council is to undertake a public consultation to hear people’s views on the controversial topic.

West end Councillor Fraser Macpherson has campaigned for a scheme to help out frustrated residents and even suggested introducing permits.

He welcomed the authority’s move for a public consultation for a scheme for parts of the west end.

Councillor Macpherson said: “Moving forward, public consultation on the parking issue is long overdue and I am pleased it is to finally happen.

“The council’s response to implementing its own policy of consulting residents on a possible scheme has been exceptionally slow and the lack of priority given by the council a very poor show.

“Having the residents’ consultation events is a step forward but it must absolutely then result in residents’ views on how a parking scheme should operate being taken on board and a parking scheme that has majority support then being implemented.”

He also claimed car parks which had been busy were now almost empty following the charges being introduced, and he also claimed there had been a rise in off-street parking.

Councillor Macpherson added: “The parking charges have simply exacerbated the parking problems on-street and made the situation worse.

“The need to treat the residents properly and given them a proper priority parking scheme covering both on-street and car parks is vital, so the assurance of consultation meetings is a step forward.”

Mark Flynn, deputy convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “As the charges have been in place for less than three weeks, it is too early to reach any conclusions about the wider and longer-term effects of the introduction of charges.

“The implications for car parking in the West End are being kept under review.”