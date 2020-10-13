Car parking charges in seven of Dundee’s West End car parks to resume from Monday

Car parking charges are set to return to normal in seven West End car parks in Dundee from next week.

Fees will be reintroduced at Rosangle, Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street, Ryehill Lane and Union Place.

Charges were introduced at these car parks at the beginning of the year to encourage turnover of spaces for shoppers and businesses and support overnight parking for residents as well as promoting sustainable travel.

The fees were then suspended in April as a way of supporting key workers.

From Monday, October 19, overnight, weekend and up to two hours of parking will be free, with two to four hours costing £1 and four to eight hours £2.