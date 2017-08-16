Car parking ban considered at Dundee park

Councillors will consider a bid to stop drivers parking on the road into a Dundee park.

Double yellow lines and enforcement action could be in place by the end of the year on the access road to Dudhope Park if a traffic order is approved by Dundee City Council.

The local authority’s city development committee will consider a report on the issue on Monday.

The committee’s depute convener Mark Flynn said: “Inconsiderately parked vehicles on this narrow stretch of road have caused access problems for people who work at or visit Dudhope Castle and other facilities in the park.

“Concerns have been raised that if there was an emergency, fire engines and ambulances might not be able to get in and out quickly and safely.”

The move follows comments in May made by Councillor Anne Rendall.

She said: “We are exploring options on how we can get people to stop parking on the street.

“It is selfish of people to leave their cars parked there as emergency vehicles could require access and may be prevented from getting along the road due to the parked cars.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said at the time: “This issue is being created by irresponsible drivers.

“The council is looking at longer-term options in the control of traffic in and out of Dudhope Park.”