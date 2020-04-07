Car parked on Dundee street left with ‘extensive’ damage after deliberate fireraising incident

A car was left with “extensive” damage after four wheelie bins were set on fire in Dundee in the early hours of Tuesday.

A total of four blue wheelie bins were set alight in Kinghorne Road and Law Road at around 5am.

One of the bin fires also caused extensive damage to a car parked nearby.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blazes.

They confirmed that they appeared to have been started intentionally.

Anyone who has any information that could assist with inquiries is asked to contact police on 101.