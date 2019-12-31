Disabled Perth woman hits out at safety measures after fall at city retail park

A disabled woman has hit out at the design of a Perth retail park car park after she injured herself in a fall.

Heather Innes of Perth tripped over raised ledges that have recently been placed on top of the disabled bays outside Dunelm Mill at St Catherine’s Retail Park.

She said the entire car park is an issue for people with disabilities, calling it “congested and narrow”, and has called for the company in charge to make it safer.

Heather suffered soft tissue damage and said her rheumatoid arthritis was affected by it.

Her glasses were also damaged, forcing her to fork out for the repairs.

She said: “I took a very heavy fall over a ledge sticking out which resulted in several injuries.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“To my knowledge, no other disabled parking spaces in Perth have this ridiculous hazard.”

Property development company Montagu Evans, which deals with the retail park’s car parks, said it was sorry to hear about Heather’s fall.

It stated: “We take the safety of all users of the retail park extremely seriously, including customers and shop staff.

“The wheel stops are positioned to stop cars rolling on to the paved pedestrian areas and are black with reflective markings to ensure that they contrast with the car park surface and are therefore clearly visible.”

Heather said the car park – recently upgraded – is “badly disorganised” and “not safe”.