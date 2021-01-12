Fed-up residents claim their communal car park has been converted into a “makeshift garage” with vehicles being worked on into the small hours of the morning.

Stripped cars and vehicles on jack stands have apparently become commonplace on St Boswells Terrace over the last year.

Those living in St Mary’s have reportedly complained “multiple times” to Dundee City Council’s anti-social team regarding the issue.

One resident – who did not wish to be named – said a tent had been erected in the car park on Friday evening whilst a vehicle was worked on inside.

“You could have been forgiven for thinking you were standing in the Halfords car park on Friday night,” the man said.

“This problem has been ongoing for months; if it was a one-off and the owner was fixing his own car that would be fine but it’s not the case.

“There are three folk working on cars sometimes well after midnight, engines are revving before cars are screeching out of the car park in the dead of night.

“We’ve people living around here who are up early for work and they are trying to get some sleep while this makeshift garage is in full swing.

“It’s just not fair on the rest of the folk living here that we are having to put up with this. Folk will be driving past thinking that motor’s been torched but it’s actually been stripped for parts.

“I’ve contacted the anti-social team at least five or six times, most recently on Friday when that tent got erected.

“There is also car mounted on jacks and there is a lot of bairns playing around here. I’m always worried the ball gets caught underneath and they crawl under to get it back.

‘Community has given up’

One woman, who first contacted the Evening Telegraph about the issue, said the community had “given up” trying to get the matter sorted after contacting the council.

She added: “That broken down vehicle has been sitting like that in the car park for at least the past 4 weeks.

“Our community has given up at this point. Not only is the car taking up two parking places, it’s created a danger to the kids who play outside and there is oil leaking out of it as well.

“We have contacted the council as well in connection with this but nothing has happened.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council confirmed they are “looking into the matter”.

The Tele also attempted to contact the person responsible for carrying out the work but could not reach them at the time of publication.