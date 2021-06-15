Car on fire closes A90 in both directions between Perth and Dundee

A car caught fire on the A90 on Tuesday morning, forcing the road to be closed in both directions.

Emergency services shut the road after the car went up in flames between Perth and Dundee at around 10.10am.

Both carriageways have now reopened and there are not thought to be any injuries.

The car fire took hold on the westbound carriageway, near Longforgan.

Police said the road was closed to allow fire services to assist at the scene.

Traffic Scotland had advised motorists to use alternative routes but both the eastbound carriageway and the westbound carriageway reopened just before 11am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.11am on Tuesday, June 15 to reports of a car on fire on the A90 southbound in between Longforgan and Invergowrie.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one car.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”