Car lifted from water in Arbroath Harbour by crane, with man reportedly trapped inside

Emergency services rescued a car from Arbroath Harbour on Christmas Eve.

A crane was used to remove the white vehicle from the marina with a male occupant thought to be trapped inside.

The car rolled into the inner harbour at around 7pm on Thursday and emergency services including police, ambulance, coastguard and the fire brigade raced to the scene.

The condition of the man is not known but one witness said he was treated at the quayside before being taken to hospital by ambulance.