Friday, December 25th 2020 Show Links
Car lifted from water in Arbroath Harbour by crane, with man reportedly trapped inside

by Steven Rae
December 25, 2020, 9:49 am
The car was lifted from the harbour on Christmas Eve, with emergency services attending.
The car was lifted from the harbour on Christmas Eve, with emergency services attending.

Emergency services rescued a car from Arbroath Harbour on Christmas Eve.

A crane was used to remove the white vehicle from the marina with a male occupant thought to be trapped inside.

A crane was used to pull the car from the marina.

© Wallace Ferrier
The white vehicle rescued from the water.

The car rolled into the inner harbour at around 7pm on Thursday and emergency services including police, ambulance, coastguard and the fire brigade raced to the scene.

The condition of the man is not known but one witness said he was treated at the quayside before being taken to hospital by ambulance.