Car left on its roof following two-vehicle collision in Dundee

A vehicle was left on its roof following a two car collision on Albany Terrace in Dundee.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash but no injuries have been reported.

Police and fire engines were called to the crash at 2.18pm.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 2pm following reports of a two vehicle RTC on Albany Terrace, appliances from Blackness and Balmossie were dispatched.

“One vehicle was on its roof and Police Scotland were also requested to attend.

“The stop message came in at 2.18pm.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were in attendance.