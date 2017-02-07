Car lands on its roof after accident on main road in Tayside this morning

A car ended up on its roof after a car crash this morning on the M90, two miles from Glenfarg.

A police spokesman said: “There was a one-vehicle RTC at 7am this morning.

“The car was on its roof, and all emergency services attended.

“The car was in the southbound carriageway and lane one was closed initially.

“A 23-year-old male was taken to the Perth Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

“There were no other injuries or people involved.

“The lane has been reopened.”

A fire spokesman said: “No fire or cutting equipment was needed and we left the scene in the hands of the police.”