Car lands on roof as dramatic crash closes Clepington Road in Dundee

One of Dundee’s busiest roads was closed following a dramatic crash on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to Clepington Road following an accident which left a 4×4 on its roof at about 5pm.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident and said no one is believed to have been injured.

One ambulance was called to the scene.

Officers were spotted on the scene redirecting traffic.

The incident took place next to the junction with Arklay Street.

Traffic was unable to pass for about an hour-and-a-half following the crash as the vehicle awaited recovery.

The car was left badly damaged following the accident.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.