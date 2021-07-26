Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Car lands on its roof in two-vehicle crash in Fife village

By Matteo Bell
July 26, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 11:46 am
police cardenden
Emergency services have been called to the scene

Emergency services have been called to a village in Fife after a car flipped in a two-vehicle smash.

The crash happened at around 10.30am on Monday, in Station Road in Kelty, leaving one of the vehicles on its roof.

Police, fire engines and ambulances have been called to the scene, however no serious injuries have been reported.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We received a call of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 10.31am and are now currently in attendance.

“We have two appliances at the scene and it appears that two cars have been involved in the incident.”

A police spokesman added: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which overturned on Station Road in Kelty shortly after 10.25am on Monday, 26 July.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries and officers are managing traffic.”

Man arrested after early morning car fire on A92 in Fife