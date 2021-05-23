Car ends up in field after colliding with vehicle towing horsebox on Angus road

A car collided with a vehicle towing a horsebox on an Angus road on Saturday, leaving both badly damaged.

The incident took place around 6.45pm on the A933 between Brechin and Friockheim.

The Nissan Navara towing the trailer did not have an animal in it at the time.

The Vauxhall car ended up in an adjacent field and was seen to be extensively damaged, with the rear bumper hanging off.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, but the road remained open as police directed traffic past the accident.

The male driving the Nissan and his female passenger were taken to Ninewells Hospital for medical attention.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said males aged 17 and 34 who were in the Vauxhall were to be reported for road traffic offences.