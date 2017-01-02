Bosses of a car dealership hope to create a number of jobs by expanding its operations in Dundee.

Plans have been lodged by Squarewright Developments, based in the city’s South Tay Street, to move Vardy’s existing car yard on land at Dunsinane Avenue to a site on the same road.

The firm is currently based at 1A Dunsinane Avenue, just off the Kingsway.

But it now plans to expand by relocating to Block 16 — bringing with it several new jobs, including part-time roles.

The site is currently used for printer sales, and has been marketed for more than a year.

But, according to a report that has been lodged with the city council, “very little interest” has been shown in the site.

Now, Squarewright plan to develop the area.

In a plea to the local authority, bosses at the dealership called for it to be approved, saying the jobs will be a boost to the area.

A report, submitted to Dundee City Council by architects Leadingham, Jameson, Rogers & Hynd, said: “We understand that the recent planning approval for the Vardy car dealership was largely due to the employment that this would create locally.

“However, this was for a new business coming into the area whereas our client is an established business locally based, which wishes to expand.

“They currently have eight full- time staff and if this application is successful, they hope to increase this to 15 full-time and two part-time staff.

“Our client’s application is no different to a number of others who have granted permission in that it provides a service to people working in the area, thus enabling them to expand their business in the same geographical location, without inconveniencing their customers or staff.”

Squarewright noted that there was already a restaurant, a car service centre, café and children’s nursery, which have all been granted permission on the south side of Dunsinane Avenue.

The application has been submitted for planning permission in principal and, if approved, there wil be a further application with details of the number of cars and boundary information.