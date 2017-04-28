Car and cyclist collide on Dundee street

A cyclist was treated at the roadside after being involved in a collision with a vehicle.

Police and ambulance crews attended the Arbroath Road scene and the cyclist was treated for cut injuries to his face.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called out at 6.20am to what appeared to be a minor road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

“The cyclist was conscious and breathing but had suffered cut injuries to his face.

“The wing mirror had clipped the cyclist.

“We stood down from the scene at 7am.”