Emergency services attended a busy Dundee Street after a car crashed into a wall.

Police and fire crews attended Strathern Road in the Broughty Ferry area of the city after the vehicle crashed into a wall at 2pm today.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said that they had attended the incident.

He said: “Scottish Fire and Rescue were called to a Strathern Road at 1.58pm.

“We made the scene safe and assisted police.

“We understand that there were no injuries and we have stood down from the scene.”