Car crashes through showroom window of car dealership in Dundee

Emergency services have been called after a car “crashed through the window” of the Arnold Clark garage in Dundee.

Police, the fire service and the ambulance service were called after reports of the two-car collision at the Balfield Road garage.

It is understood that one car had crashed through the showroom window and that two vehicles are involved.

A spokesman for the Scottish fire and rescue service said they had five appliances on the scene.

He said: “We have three pump appliances and two heavy rescue related appliances.

“We got the call from the police at 2.15pm.”

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Police were called to the Arnold Clark garage on Balfield Road at 2.10pm.

“One vehicle has gone through the showroom window. Fire services are on scene and ambulances are enroute.”

The spokesman added there was no information on any injuries and that the road is currently blocked.