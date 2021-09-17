Car crashes into wall in Lochgelly leaving one man in hospital

A 79-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Lochgelly on Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the scene on the B920 in the Fife town earlier after a single vehicle collision.

Pictures and video from the scene showed minor damage to the front of a blue car that had crashed into a wall outside a home on Station Road in Lochgelly.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed one man, aged 79, had been taken to hospital following the incident.

Officers said their inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Station Road, Lochgelly following a one-vehicle crash.

“A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital and inquiries continue.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service were approached for comment.