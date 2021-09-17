Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Car crashes into wall in Lochgelly leaving one man in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
September 17, 2021, 4:07 pm

A 79-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Lochgelly on Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the scene on the B920 in the Fife town earlier after a single vehicle collision.

Pictures and video from the scene showed minor damage to the front of a blue car that had crashed into a wall outside a home on Station Road in Lochgelly.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.

A 79-year-old was taken to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed one man, aged 79, had been taken to hospital following the incident.

Officers said their inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Station Road, Lochgelly following a one-vehicle crash.

“A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital and inquiries continue.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service were approached for comment.