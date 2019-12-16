Car crash in Fife leads to half hour emergency operation to help stricken woman

A woman was rescued from her car this morning after the vehicle left the road in Fife.

Firefighters released the driver in a half hour operation after being called out at 6.12am to the accident north of the B945 road at Pinewood Country House at St Michael’s, around two miles north of Leuchars.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances were in attendance from Tayport and St Andrews and the woman was released from the vehicle.

“We left the scene at 6.42am while the Scottish Ambulance Service were still there.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed there was just one vehicle involved in the crash and added: “No injuries were reported and the woman was conveyed to her home address.”