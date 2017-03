Emergency services were called to road traffic collision this morning in Dundee after a boy on a bike was struck by a car.

Two police cars and an ambulance raced to Strips of Craigie Road at about 9.15am near Craigie High School following reports of a collision.

The boy was conscious and talking to officers on the corner of the road and was taken into the back of an ambulance to be checked over by paramedics.

A Police Scotland spokesman at the scene confirmed the boy’s injuries were not serious.