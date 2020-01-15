Car bursts into flames in Dundee street during early morning blaze

Residents have spoken of their shock after a car burst into flames this morning.

One appliance from the Kingsway East Fire Station was sent to Lothian Crescent shortly before 7am.

A police presence has since been spotted at the scene with officers appearing to be searching the wider area.

One resident said this morning that a “burnout” Ford Fiesta was on the street before adding: “it looks as though the firefighters got to it pretty quickly as the damage isn’t extensive – definitely a write-off though.

“The police were up there in a van not long after 7am parked in front of the car and nipping in and out of the flats beside it getting statements. It’s a shame for whoever owns the car.”

A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed they had attended just before 6.40am, with crews using one hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus before standing down shortly before 7am.

Police Scotland have confirmed they attended around 6.35am this morning with enquires at a very early stage.