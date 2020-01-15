Wednesday, January 15th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Car bursts into flames in Dundee street during early morning blaze

by James Simpson and Jon Brady
January 15, 2020, 8:00 am Updated: January 15, 2020, 8:49 am
© DC ThomsonPolice at the scene this morning.
Residents have spoken of their shock after a car burst into flames this morning.

One appliance from the Kingsway East Fire Station was sent to Lothian Crescent  shortly before 7am.

A police presence has since been spotted at the scene with officers appearing to be searching the wider area.

The burnt-out car in Lothian Crescent this morning.
Police attended around 8am this morning.
The Ford Fiesta was badly damaged by the apparent blaze.

One resident said this morning that a “burnout” Ford Fiesta was on the street before adding: “it looks as though the firefighters got to it pretty quickly as the damage isn’t extensive – definitely a write-off though.

“The police were up there in a van not long after 7am parked in front of the car and nipping in and out of the flats beside it getting statements. It’s a shame for whoever owns the car.”

© DC Thomson
Officers next to the Ford Fiesta in Lothian Crescent.

A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed they had attended just before 6.40am, with crews using one hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus before standing down shortly before 7am.

Police Scotland have confirmed they attended around 6.35am this morning with enquires at a very early stage.

