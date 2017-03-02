Car bursts into flames on busy Dundee road

Fire crews were called out to a blaze on a busy Dundee city centre road after a car burst into flames.

The Fiat Punto was found to be “well-alight” when fire crews arrived on the scene at about 7.15pm yesterday.

It’s believed the driver of the car was unaware his vehicle was alight and was notified by a fellow motorist at the traffic lights on East Marketgait.

The motorist made it out of the vehicle unharmed and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters spent neatly 45 minutes at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 7.14pm.

“The vehicle was well-alight when firefighters arrived.

“One hose-reel jet was used to extinguish the fire. Officers then made the scene safe.”