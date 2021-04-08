Car blaze sees busy Montrose roundabout closed

A busy roundabout on the edge of Montrose had to be closed due to a car fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 11.15am on Thursday, on the A92 just south of the roundabout at the entrance to the Angus town.

Police Scotland closed off the roundabout to allow a fire engine from Montrose to get to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 11.15am today that a car had gone on fire on the A92 just south of Montrose.

“One appliance from Montrose attended and using a hose reel jet extinguished the fire. The fire was put out by 11.42.”

She said it was not believed there were any casualties. The road has since been re-opened.