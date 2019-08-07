Car and bus crash prompts emergency response in Dundee this morning

Police were called to a crash between a bus and a car on a busy Dundee road early today.

Passing police officers reported the accident which happened near the Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road.

There were no reported injuries after the collision.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an accident between avehicle and a bus this morning. The call came in to us at 7.07am.

“Passing officers reported the incident to us. There were no injuries and no one was taken to hospital.”

The police spokesman added: “Officers have since stood down from the scene.”

It is unclear how many passengers were travelling on the bus.

There are also no further details regarding the vehicle involved or how many people were in the car at the time.

The road was cleared soon after the collision.

There are not believed to have been any delays as a result of the accident.