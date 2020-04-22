Captain Tom Moore has now raised £28m for the NHS, as Elton John pays tribute to war veteran

War veteran Tom Moore has now raised £28 million for the NHS, days ahead of his 100th birthday.

Captain Moore, who saw action in the Second World War, completed 100 lengths of his garden using a walking frame, finishing the challenge last week.

He will be 100 at the end of the month.

He reached the astonishing £28m just before midday today.

Among those paying tribute to the 99-year-old was Sir Elton John.

In a message on Instagram, Sir Elton said he had been inspired by Captain Tom to also join the “legions of other British citizens contributing to his fundraising efforts” and added that the pensioner “demonstrates a triumph of the human spirit and shows us all how one person can make a big difference”.

Tom’s charity single of You’ll Never Walk Alone – a duet with crooner Michael Ball – reached number one in the charts on Sunday.

The song is most famously a hit single for Gerry and the Pacemakers, and for being sung at football matches by Liverpool and Celtic fans

Meanwhile, Dundee artist Symon Mathieson has created stunning artwork on the end of a Dundee garden shed in Tom’s honour.

Symon, aka Syke, is widely known in his home city and farther afield for work including last year’s poignant tribute to Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie, the owner of Dundee’s famous Groucho’s record shop, whose portrait now adorns the city’s Tayview Community Centre.

Symon said: “I just thought I wanted to do this one because he has done so much and raised so much more than a lot of other or people or agencies.”

