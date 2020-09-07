Captain of Angus Boys’ Brigade getting on his bike to raise funds

The captain of an Angus BB company is about to get on his bike to raise funds for the group.

Neil Russell is to pedal 75 miles in a day to boost the coffers of the 1st Carnoustie Boys’ Brigade Company and Girls’ Association.

Neil said: “The BB company in Carnoustie is well established and has about 60 members aged between five and 18 across all sections, and operates from St Brides Hall, which it purchased in 1989.

“The company is independent from the local churches and therefore very much depends on income from hall lets and its own fundraising initiatives to generate sufficient cash to meet the costs of running the company and maintaining the hall.

“To address the unexpected drop in income during lockdown I will be undertaking a 75-mile sponsored cycle from the Scott Monument, in Edinburgh, to St Brides Hall on September 27, with cycling friend Claire Penman, and hope to raise at least £2,500 for the 1st Carnoustie Company.”

Neil added: “Raising this sum will be a major challenge, but so too is a 60 something-year-old retired office worker cycling 75 miles in one day.

“I hope people support us in our bid to help the company overcome the effects of the recent shortfall of income during lockdown, and at the same time provide a sound basis for us going forward next session.”