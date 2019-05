Club captain Fraser Fyvie is one of three Dundee United players leaving the club.

The club has announced that Fyvie, Morgaro Gomis and Aidan Nesbitt are to depart.

A statement said: “With their contracts due to expire shortly, all three have been allowed to leave prior to the playoffs.

“The players depart with the thanks of the club for their efforts over their time in tangerine and our best wishes for their future careers.”

Get today’s Late Extra for more on this story